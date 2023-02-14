DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Independent School District reports that the Dalhart Intermediate Campus was placed into a secure lock-in Tuesday afternoon.

According to the district, the lock-in was due to law enforcement activity in the neighborhood surrounding the school. The district said there was no immediate threat and precautions were taken for the safety of students and staff.

School resumed as usual shortly after and classes were conducted as normal during the secure lock-in.