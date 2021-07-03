Dalhart and Hutchinson County airports receive state funds for airport improvements

Local News

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Texas has approved funding for Dalhart Municipal Airport and Hutchinson County Airport, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The state approved about $5.8 million for Dalhart’s airport, and approved $3.4 million for Hutchinson County’s airport. TxDOT officials said the funding will be used for planned airport improvements, including pavement work.

Officials said project costs will be paid for through the city of Dalhart and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program.

Project bidding will begin this summer.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss