Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas Honor Veterans with Free Blizzard

BEDFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas announce that they will honor the heroes in the community and country on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, with a free medium Blizzard treat.

Restaurant officials say to receive the promotion all Veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service (Military ID, Veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork.)

The Dairy Queen Blizzard Veterans Day promotion is available on Nov. 11 only.

