AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Dairy Queen Operator’s Council announced their newest Blizzard flavor for the month of August.

According to the release, the new REESE’S Take5 Blizzard includes peanuts and pretzels swirled together with Reese’s.

“The Reese’s Take5 Blizzard Treat is perfect for a hot Texas summer day.” officials stated in the release. “For Reese’s Lovers, the new Reese’s Take5 Blizzard transforms Reese’s into a five-level flavor adventure, featuring Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, caramel topping, whole peanuts, and pretzels blended into our World Famous DQ Soft Serve. It’s too good to pass up anywhere you travel in the Lone Star State.”

Officials stated that the new flavor is available at all participating DQ restaurants in Texas. The Reese’s Take 5 Blizzard, will only be available until the end of August.



For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.