AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dairy Queen announced that the company is set to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) in Texas throughout September.

According to a news release from the Texas Dairy Queen Council, it will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas for every valid Instagram post that contains a photo of yourself with a blizzard treat using the #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTX.

Additional donations can be made by going to the Dairy Queen website and, according to the Dairy Queen Council, it will match online donation that are made throughout September.

For more infomation about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council visit dqtexas.com.