AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from Wonderland Amusement Park announced that dads ride for free for its Father’s Day promotion from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at the park.

Wonderland detailed that all dads will enjoy a free WOW Pass, with the purchase of a kids’ WOW Pass. You can visit the Wonderland website to find the Father’s Day barcode and Wonderland stated that you can print off the code or show it at the gate from your phone.