AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — D-Bat Amarillo is a baseball training facility between Amarillo and Canyon that aims to produce quality area athletes.

“It’s a baseball and softball training academy,” said Robbie Wine, Owner and Operator of D-Bat Amarillo. “We do lessons in here ran cages, basically work with all the kids in the area, in improving their baseball softball skills as well as other areas.”

Wine told MyHighPlains.com that he wants to take the lessons he learned over his playing and coaching career in college and in Major League Baseball to help younger generations.

“I grew up (playing) baseball, I played professionally, I coached college coach professionally and, and taking all that experience from back in the heyday, to the young kids and seeing them grow,” Wine explained.

Trainance Posey specializes in building healthy habits in athletes which are all important on the diamond, and in life.

“The benefits about speed and agility is the chief need young athletes to have healthy habits build their confidence,” said Posey. “Also, teach them how to have balance coordination, hand and eye coordination. From the fundamental side all the way to seeing them actually get better at it. To me as a trainer, personally, I feel very good about what I’m doing. And to see them grow and to teach them everything about what they’re doing as well as me watching them.”

And just like life, they’ve got plenty of curve balls they can throw at visitors.

“We have the three pitching machines here. 105 different pitches on every machine. Slow pitch softball, fast pitch softball, baseball, curveballs, knuckleballs,” noted Wine. “State of the art machines. These kids can actually see on their phone or on a computer improvement with velocity, spin rate, exit velocity and stuff like that. They become better hitters if they become better athletes.”

Equipping area kids with the tools to succeed on the diamond, and in society.

“I’ve had kids here probably in the areas six, seven, and eight years now graduated now seeing them going on play college ball. It’s rewarding,” Wine said.

D-Bat Amarillo, located at 11817 I-27, is having its fifth anniversary party on Sept. 20 and it will feature food trucks and baseball glovemaker Rawlings will have a demo truck on site.

