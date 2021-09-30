D-BAT Amarillo announces 10U Softball Tournament to benefit breast cancer research

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — D-BAT Amarillo announced it will host a 10U Softball Tournament for Breast Cancer Research on October 16 and 17 at “The Yard”.

The Baseball and Softball training facility said LJ Classic will be an event held annually in memory of Linda Jean who died of breast cancer in October 2020 after 5 years of battling the disease.

The event will have food, drinks, awards, silent auction, and more. The tournament will have the help of volunteers and all proceeds will go to local programs focused on cancer research.