CVS Health completes rollout of Time Delay Safes in all Texas Pharmacies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (KAMR/KCIT) — CVS Health announced the completed installation of time delay safe technology in all of its CVS Pharmacy locations, across Texas.

CVS said it aims to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications—including opioid medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone—by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe. In addition, the safes are anticipated to benefit the safety and well-being of CVS Pharmacy customers and employees.

According to CVS, the first implementation of the time delay safe technology was used in 2015 across Indianapolis and the company said it saw a 70% decline in pharmacy robberies among those stores where time delay safes had been installed.

“While our company continues to focus on moving the country one step closer to a post-pandemic world by increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and other measures to help create healthy communities, the misuse of prescription drugs also remains a focus,” said Tom Moriarty, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel, CVS Health. “Time delay safes can help reduce the theft and diversion of opioid medications and bring added security to our stores which creates a safe environment for our patients and colleagues.”

The company said the time delay function cannot be overridden and is aimed to serve as a deterrent to would-be pharmacy robbers whose goal is to enter and exit their robbery targets as quickly as possible. All CVS Pharmacy locations across Texas with time delay safes display visible signage warning that time delay safes are in use to prevent on-demand access to controlled substance narcotics.