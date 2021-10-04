CVS Health and Bank of America to provide 500 free flu vaccine vouchers to Amarillo Community

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Bank of America signage is shown in Atlanta. Consumer banking giant Bank of America plans to set the minimum wage for all positions at the company to $25 an hour by 2025, the bank said Tuesday, May 18. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bank of America is partnering with CVS Health to fund free flu shots in underserved communities.

BoA said the no-cost flu voucher program, to support the Amarillo community, will be made available through several local Bank of America nonprofit partners, including:

BoA said 100 free flu vouchers will be available at each of these organizations starting Sept.13 and can be redeemed through March of 2022.

“Supporting flu prevention in underserved communities is so important,” said Eileen Howard Boone, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. “Through our work with Bank of America, we are focusing on expanding our reach to individuals who may not otherwise have access to flu vaccines.”

This is the second year that Bank of America and CVS Health have offered the no-cost flu vaccine program said BoA.