CVS Health and Bank of America to provide 500 free flu vaccine vouchers to Amarillo Community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bank of America is partnering with CVS Health to fund free flu shots in underserved communities.
BoA said the no-cost flu voucher program, to support the Amarillo community, will be made available through several local Bank of America nonprofit partners, including:
- Heal the City
- Wesley Community Center
- Family Support Services
- United Way of Amarillo and Canyon
- Opportunity School
BoA said 100 free flu vouchers will be available at each of these organizations starting Sept.13 and can be redeemed through March of 2022.
“Supporting flu prevention in underserved communities is so important,” said Eileen Howard Boone, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. “Through our work with Bank of America, we are focusing on expanding our reach to individuals who may not otherwise have access to flu vaccines.”
This is the second year that Bank of America and CVS Health have offered the no-cost flu vaccine program said BoA.