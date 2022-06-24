AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation recently announced that CVMR Texas will host a groundbreaking ceremony next week, celebrating the company’s new site in Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Amarillo EDC, the groundbreaking ceremony will occur Monday afternoon, celebrating the first “Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery” in the United States.

This comes after officials from CVMR Texas confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that they would break ground on a facility in Amarillo earlier this month. Further, it follows after multiple agreements were passed, including tax abatements and location incentive agreements by both the Potter County Commissioners’ Court and the Amarillo City Council.

Officials previously said that the project is expected to hire 1,000 new employees in the first phase of the project, with the potential of up to 2,500 employees in future phases, consisting of $97 million of annual projected payroll.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how welcoming we have felt and how delighted we are to be in Amarillo,” Kamran Khozan, the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of CVMR, previously said.