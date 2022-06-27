AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CVMR is hosting a groundbreaking today with representatives from CVMR Texas and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation for what it said is the first Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery in the United States.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, after multiple agreements were passed, including tax abatements and location incentive agreements, by both the Potter County Commissioners’ Court and the Amarillo City Council, CVMR (Texas) Inc. will officially be bringing its new facilities to Amarillo.

CVMR (Texas) Inc., or Chemical Vapor Metal Refining, is a group of companies in 20 different countries that specializes in refining rare-earth metals. The facility is expected to be around 500,000 square feet on 540 acres located at US Hwy 60 west of Parsley Road.