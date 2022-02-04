AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System is “going red” during February for National Heart Month and the NICU babies at BSA are getting into the spirit.

According to BSA, National Heart Month “highlights the importance of heart disease prevention in the United States.” Employees are wearing red attire, while babies in the NICU are sporting red hats.

Baby Andrew

Baby Bethany

Baby Marisas

In addition, BSA experts and heart care experts are set to host a virtual seminar and several Facebook Live discussion for the community, which will explain different ways to prevent heart problems and optimize heart health, BSA explained.

“We are committed to providing our community with educational resources for the prevention, management and treatment of heart-related health conditions,” said Matt Parker, BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services.

To learn more about the National Heart Month and about upcoming events visit, BSA on Facebook.