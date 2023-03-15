CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools said Yucca Middle School was placed in Secure and Teach briefly Wednesday afternoon.

According to CMS, the school was placed into Secure and Teach at around 1 p.m. to allow an investigation into comments made by a student. CMS said law enforcement is investigating the incident and gave an all-clear for the school to resume regular instruction.

Clovis Municipal Schools has more information on school safety on its website.