Update: 2:30 p.m. MDT

Clovis Municipal Schools reports the “secure and teach” has been lifted and regular instruction was resumed.

CMS said law enforcement conducted an investigation and issued an all-clear to resume normal activity.

Original Story

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools reports that Yucca Middle School was placed into “secure and teach” at 1:30 p.m. MDT after staff received reports of a possible security threat.

According to CMS, at around 1:30 p.m. staff at Yucca Middle School said they received information in regards to a possible security threat at the campus.

CMS said law enforcement was contacted and the campus was placed into secure and teach for an investigation.

During a “secure and teach,” instruction continues as normal, exterior doors are secured, and building access is limited to essential personnel.