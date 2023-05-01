Update: 2:30 p.m. MDT
Clovis Municipal Schools reports the “secure and teach” has been lifted and regular instruction was resumed.
CMS said law enforcement conducted an investigation and issued an all-clear to resume normal activity.
Original Story
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools reports that Yucca Middle School was placed into “secure and teach” at 1:30 p.m. MDT after staff received reports of a possible security threat.
According to CMS, at around 1:30 p.m. staff at Yucca Middle School said they received information in regards to a possible security threat at the campus.
CMS said law enforcement was contacted and the campus was placed into secure and teach for an investigation.
During a “secure and teach,” instruction continues as normal, exterior doors are secured, and building access is limited to essential personnel.
- CMS said sign-in and sign-out are not permitted at the time.
- Family members and visitors at the campus should remain in their vehicles and comply with any directions given by staff or law enforcement.
- Refrain from calling the school unless absolutely necessary, updates will be provided as they become available