UPDATE 2:42 p.m.

Clovis Municipal Schools reports that Yucca Middle School returned to regular instruction following an investigation into a potential threat.

Original Story

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools reports that Yucca Middle School was placed into “Secure and Teach” following a potential threat Friday.

CMS said Yucca Middle School staff learned of a potential threat prompting the campus to enter secure and teach and contact law enforcement.

During “Secure and Teach,” instruction continues as usual, exterior doors are secured and building access is limited to essential personnel.

Sign-in/sign-out of students is not permitted at this time,

Family members and visitors at the campus should remain in their vehicles and comply with any directions given by staff or law enforcement.