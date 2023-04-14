UPDATE 2:42 p.m.
Clovis Municipal Schools reports that Yucca Middle School returned to regular instruction following an investigation into a potential threat.
Original Story
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools reports that Yucca Middle School was placed into “Secure and Teach” following a potential threat Friday.
CMS said Yucca Middle School staff learned of a potential threat prompting the campus to enter secure and teach and contact law enforcement.
During “Secure and Teach,” instruction continues as usual, exterior doors are secured and building access is limited to essential personnel.
- Sign-in/sign-out of students is not permitted at this time,
- Family members and visitors at the campus should remain in their vehicles and comply with any directions given by staff or law enforcement.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.