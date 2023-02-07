CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Monday evening incident that resulted in a woman being hit by a vehicle.

According to a news release from the department, dispatch received a call around 9:18 p.m. on Monday regarding a person being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of 7th St. and Jones St.

When crews from the Clovis Police Department and the Emergency Medical Services of the Clovis Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found an injured woman in the roadway. Officers learned that the car was driven from 7th St. and south onto Jones St.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Lubbock and is reported to be in critical condition. Officials with the Clovis Police Department’s major crash team are investigating the incident.