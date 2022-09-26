CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that its wild horse and burro adoption event is set for Oct. 14-15 at the Curry County Events Center in Clovis where 120 wild horses and burros will be present for adoption.

The Bureau detailed that the event will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 with adoptions from 12 to 6 p.m and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The BLM will offer $1,000 to adopt an “untrained animal” and, according to BLM, approved incentives on July 26, 2021, to require additional steps to ensure the safety and health of adopted animals. These incentives included conducting an inspection of wild horses and burros that were adopted through the program within six months of the adoption date.

The animals up for adoption roamed free on public lands in the West with BLM explaining that excess animals are often removed from the range to “maintain healthy herds and to protect rangeland resources.”

At the event, BLM staff will approve applications onsite as applicants must be at least 18 with no animal abuse record. BLM stated that homes must have a maximum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with food, water, and shelter access. In addition, a six-foot corral fence will be required for adult horses while a five-foot fence will be required for a yearling, along with a four-and-a-half-foot fence for burros.

BLM noted that adopted animals need to be loaded in a covered, stock-type trailer with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.

The Curry County Event Center is located at 1900 E. Brady Ave. in Clovis.

For more information on the event call 866-468-7826 or visit the BLM website.