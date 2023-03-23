CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — An all-star lineup is coming to the area for the Wings Over Cannon Air Show on April 22.

Let’s introduce you to a few more of them. Starting with the U-28, a small tactical single-engine plane.

“We do intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and we’re in direct support for all of the ground forces out there,” said Captain Jacob Whiner, a pilot on the U-28 program. “We help them out, and we do a lot of special support to Special Operations all over the world.”

Captain Whiner said in addition to all of the Special Operations aircraft from Cannon flying in the show, “we’re gonna have KC-135 tanker aircraft from California flying out here for it, we’ll have a B-1 bomber from Texas that’s going to do a couple of flyovers. We have the Air Force Academy from Colorado Springs is going to bring their Glider Demonstration Team down here. And then we’ll wrap it all up with our A-10 demo team, that’s going to be the headliner,” he explained.

You’ll also see a familiar face in the air show. It’s made at Bell Textron’s plant, just west of Rick Husband Amarillo International airport, the Osprey.

“It combines the speed of a turboprop aircraft with the ability to land vertically, the same way that a conventional helicopter can,” said Captain Joe Esswein, a CV-22 Osprey pilot at CAFB. “It provides essentially some flexibility in the sense that we can get places quickly, efficiently, but still land vertically.”

Captain Esswein says the CV-22 Osprey can carry up to 24 people, and travel at speeds up to 300 miles per hour.

Oh yeah, they’re definitely gonna get cookin’.

“Do some low passes even as low as 100 feet in airplane mode. So, you know, speeds at 250 miles an hour at 100 feet. So we’re doing some of that we’re doing some conversion mode passes and showing the capability. So we can, you know, fly, you know, 300 miles an hour and airplane mode. And then we can also, you know, stop on a dime,” he said excitedly.

With up to 8,000 people expected at the show, it further emphasizes CAFB’s economic standing in the region.

According to the state of New Mexico, CAFB employs about 6,000 people and generates more than $400 million in labor income and more than two billion dollars in output.

Taking the High Plains for a ride, one wing at a time.

For more information on the Wings Over Cannon Air Show, click here.