CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports on Sept. 23 at approximately 10:57 p.m., the Clovis Police Department Dispatch Center received multiple calls of a gunshot victim at 2101 W. Grand Ave.

According to the press release, CPD officers arrived at the scene to find Izayah Montano, 18, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Officials stated that the Clovis Fire Department EMS personnel arrived on the scene and transported Montano to the hospital.

Montano died in the early morning hours of Sunday, stated officials.

According to officials, witnesses told responding officers they heard several gunshots and saw Montano fall to the ground and an unknown person running away from the scene.

Officials stated that the Ninth Judicial Major Crimes Unit has been contacted to aid in this investigation.

CPD asked for anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

The CPD also stated that people may provide information anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program by clicking here. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.