CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Clovis released information regarding a fire at the playground located in Greene Acres Park that destroyed 90% of the park’s new equipment on Wednesday.

According to a City of Clovis press release, at around 3:09 p.m. on Aug. 2, the City of Clovis playground located near 2001 Michell St. in Greene Acres Park “went up into flames.”

Officials said the Clovis Fire Department responded and was able to quickly put the fire out.

“This looks like it was intentionally done,” explained Russell Hooper, City of Clovis Parks and Recreation Director. “This is a costly act of vandalism.”

The release detailed that the new equipment was recently installed about a month ago and cost around $85,000.

Clovis officials said they are looking for video to verify suspects.

“If you live around the park or close to it and have video footage, will you please check the video footage ASAP and provide any details you can,” asked Mike Nolen, Fire Chief of the Clovis Fire Department. “The playground is very expensive to replace.”

The release stated that “The Clovis Fire Department has made the area as safe as possible, but the City will not be able to repair or make changes to the area until investigators have assessed the damage.”

Officials asked if residents have any information or questions regarding the alleged vandalism to contact the City of Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.