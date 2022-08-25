CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a Wednesday evening homicide that led to the death of 47-year-old Joann Caballero and the arrest of her son, 27-year-old Martin Caballero.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Lea Street in Clovis at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening after a caller said they believed Joann had been killed by Martin. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Joann dead “in a small, detached residence on the property of the main home.”

The department said that officers found Martin inside the home after being granted entry by the homeowner. Martin was detained, and arrested “on an open count of Murder and Tampering with Evidence.”

Officials noted that detectives with the Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the homicide.