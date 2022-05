CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management, a silage fire broke out on Monday south of Clovis.

Officials reported that the fire was located at a dairy on County Road 7, and fire crews were responding to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area and otherwise be aware of possible detours or road closures, as well as be cautious of emergency responders on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.