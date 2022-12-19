CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal School District officials said that Sandia Elementary School will conduct instructions remotely on Tuesday, Dec. 20 due to inoperable heating.

CMS said Chromebooks for students would be distributed from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Tuesday outside of the school. Remote learning will start at 10 a.m. and parents will need to check their child’s Google classroom for the schedule.

For the families of students who ride the bus to and from school, they will need to make arrangements to pick up a Chromebook.

CMS said that grab-and-go meals would also be distributed from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Officials said that after dismissal Monday, a gas leak was detected though students and staff were not exposed.

“Until the repairs are completed, the building does not have adequate heating. Further information will be announced as it becomes available,” read a statement from CMS.