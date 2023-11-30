CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported that a Portales man was recently sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of supervised probation after he was arrested in April 2022 for “failing to register as a sex offender.”

51-year-old Amador Mendoza was arrested by deputies with the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender and, according to the office, Mendoza was also wanted in Texas for “Possession of Child Pornography and failing to register.”

Upon an investigation and a search of Mendoza’s house and electronics, the office noted that Mendoza was found to be “in possession of videos and depictions of child pornography.”

In addition to his sentencing, Mendoza must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, the office detailed.