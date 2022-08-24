CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reported that the body of a man was found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to Clovis police, on Aug. 24, at around 4 a.m. officers were called to a reported body found on the train tracks by BNSF employees east of Marting Luther King Boulevard.

Police said they have not yet identified the man and have sent fingerprints to the New Mexico Forensic Lab for potential identification. CPD has not determined if the man is a resident of Clovis.

The cause of death has not been determined by police and officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.