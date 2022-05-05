CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis is discussing new OB/GYN services that will be provided at the hospital to compensate for the loss of the Women’s Medical Center.

“You know we are sad to see Women’s Medical Center go away. You know, Dr. Cross started Women’s Medical Center in the 80’s so you know 35 years ago, that has been an institution in Clovis and just a tremendous resource assett to this community,” said Mike Morris, Mayor of Clovis.

A hospital administrator said the PRMC has retained the services of five OB/GYN doctors and the public can now call to schedule appointments with the new team.