CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Clovis Municipal Schools, law enforcement present on the Clovis High School campus on Friday is “not cause for community concern.”

School district officials said that law enforcement was present on Friday on the Clovis High School campus “as a precaution, while following up on a matter that has student privacy implications, but does not rise to the level of a known security threat.”

Classes have continued as scheduled through Friday, said the district, without disruption to regular activities.

While “the situation is nearing resolution,” school district officials said that appropriate information will be shared with the community if needed. If there is a security concern that would impact the rest of campus or the community, officials said that security protocols will be followed and notifications sent.

“Within a school environment with a large number of staff and students, there are a variety of issues that can arise and that at times require a police response, while not rising to the level of a greater security concern,” said the district statement, “We would like to assure our school community that if and when necessary, we will initiate security procedures and share pertinent information in an appropriate way.”

Further information on school safety procedures can be found on the district website.