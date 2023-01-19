CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday night incident under investigation in which a 68-year-old woman died after being stabbed in the neck.

According to the police, officers responded to a call reporting an injured person at a local travel center at around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and reported finding a 68-year-old woman with “what appeared to be a stab wound to the neck.” The woman, who was not identified by police, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.

Officials said that the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, which was described as a homicide. One person was arrested, said officials, “on the charge of 2nd-degree murder.” That person was not identified by police.

While was suspect was taken into custody, officials noted that the case is still under active investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.