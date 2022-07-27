CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department announced that an investigation is ongoing in the wake of a Tuesday incident in which a 16-year-old was shot in both of his legs in the area of T-Mart at Hilltop Plaza.

According to the department, police responded to the 300 block of West 21st Street at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to shots being fired. While on the way to the area, police were also directed to the 1900 block of West 21st Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Police found a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds in both of his legs upon arriving at the scene, according to the department’s report. The 16-year-old was hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, officials said that a 14-year-old was also with the 16-year-old at the time of the shooting, and was brought back to the police department and interviewed by detectives.

10 spent 9 mm casings were found in front of T-Mart, according to the police report, and security videos showed events leading to the shooting.

The department said that the security videos showed three men in a white car pulling to the side of T-Mart, with two exiting the car and chasing after a fourth man who was on foot. The fourth man was seen drawing a gun and firing ten shots, two of which hit the 16-year-old. All three people who had been in the white car left the area.

The shooter was identified as a 17-year-old male, said police, and was found near Main and Manana streets. The gun used in the shooting was recovered by detectives.

The 16-year-old and the 14-year-old were among the people in the white car, said police, but detectives are trying to identify the third male who was with them. Charges are still pending, and officials noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Anonymous tips can also be given using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, or by contacting the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.