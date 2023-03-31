CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information on a reported crash north of Clovis Thursday morning that caused the death of a New Mexico Department of Transportation employee.

According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, officials reported that 58-year-old Gerald R. Woodard, an employee with the New Mexico Department of Transportation, was hit by a vehicle around 11 a.m. Thursday on State Road 209 near milepost six, north of Clovis. Officials said Woodard was providing traffic control for a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Officials said in the release that the NMDOT was providing traffic control at the crash scene when a 2014 Dodge Ram, driven by a 69-year-old man, collided with a 2020 NMDOT Ford pickup truck. Officials said Woodard was in the bed area of the truck when the collision happened and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The New Mexico State Police is saddened by the loss of Gerald Woodard, who was a dedicated member of the NMDOT family. NMDOT works closely with the New Mexico State Police and plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of our roads and highways,” New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said in the release. “The loss of Gerald is a tragic reminder of the dangers that our transportation workers face every day, and our hearts go out to his family. We remind drivers to always be aware of their surroundings, obey traffic laws, and never drive distracted or while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Officials said that the driver of the Dodge Ram was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition. Officials said his current condition is not known.

Officials stressed that while alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, officials believe seat belts were not properly used. The crash remains under investigation by New Mexico State Police.