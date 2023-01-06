CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9.

According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 feet for oversized loads.

Construction on the bridge located over US 60/84 leading into Cannon Air Force Base:

Officials said construction will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. NMDOT said to drivers that they can expect alternating one-lane closure with traffic control taken down at the end of each workday. NMDOT also informs residents that access to Cannon AFB from NM 311 will not be affected throughout the duration of the project.

Construction on the bridge located on NM 209 from milepost 8.9 to milepost 9:

Officials said construction on this bridge will also take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. NMDOT informs drivers that they can expect lane closures on both northbound and southbound lanes with an automated traffic stop light running 24/7 throughout the duration of the project.

Officials add that both projects are expected to be complete in 7 months, weather permitting.

For more information and updates visit, here.