(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 4, 2023.)

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Manager’s Office recently announced the appointment of Curry County Administration Sheriff Mike Reeves to the New Mexico Sentencing Commission (NMSC).

The office detailed in a news release that NMSC “serves as a criminal and juvenile justice policy resource to the three branches of state government.” In addition, the commission provides information and juvenile justice resources as they focus on maintaining public safety.

“I am proud to serve on this distinguished board and have input into future legislation regarding New Mexico laws and policies,” said Reeves.

Reeves, the office noted, will serve with representatives from the criminal justice system including members of the Executive and Judicial branches along with appointed legislators, law enforcement officials, criminal defense attorneys, and the public.