CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the New Mexico Economic Development Department and New Mexico MainStreet, the City of Clovis MainStreet District was among 11 districts to receive funding for a community revitalization project, and is set to use those funds to renovate its Lyceum Theater.

The EDD said that Clovis will receive $500,000 for the renovations through the NMMS Capital Outlay program, which aims to fund public infrastructure upgrades in targeted investment areas to help local economies. The projects that receive funding, said officials, directly support economic growth, property renovation, public safety, business development, and job creation.

“Capital Outlay funding from the New Mexico Legislature supports infrastructure projects statewide that upgrade utilities, improve public safety and ADA access, preserve historic assets, and much more,” said Acting Economic Development Secretary Jon Clark, “We’re grateful for this funding because these visible improvements make MainStreet districts safer and more accessible/welcoming for the entire community.”

Officials noted that the NMMS works with districts to identify projects based on the community’s Master Plan, Cultural Economic Development Plan or Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan. Projects that qualify must impact the local economy as well as improve the appearance and functionality of the district and engage local property and business owners. Projects that have qualified for the program include those that improve streets, sewers, utilities, street amenities, performance and gathering spaces, and others.

“We’re thankful for the Legislature’s continued support for this vital program that transforms communities for the better,” said NMMS Director Daniel Gutierrez. “These public infrastructure projects are years in the making – they require innovative planning and coordination among many key players. Congratulations to this year’s award recipients and thank you to all the project partners for working diligently to improve New Mexico communities.”

In total, alongside the $500,000 for the Clovis project, the department and program awarded $10 million in Capital Outlay funding across the 11 awarded districts.

More information about Clovis MainStreet can be found on its website.