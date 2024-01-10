CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Environment Department announced that during the spring it will offer Clovis residents living near Cannon Air Force Base, as well as Cannon AFB personnel, the opportunity to have their blood tested for specified per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) free of charge.

The NMED said that it will seek to host two events where up to 500 adult volunteers will have a small amount of blood drawn and tested for PFAS. Further, the participants will complete a survey to determine any potential exposure to PFAS.

The NMED further noted it issued a Request for Proposals for a contractor to administer the PFAS blood testing program, with the proposal request window closing on Feb. 22. The program is funded and led by NMED, with assistance from the New Mexico Department of Health and the Department of Veteran Services.

For participants, NMED said that individual test results will be sent directly to the participants and not shared with state agencies or other organizations. Participants will then be provided information on how to limit PFAS exposure and what they can do if their results show elevated levels of PFAS. The aggregated data will be used to better understand PFAS contamination caused by Cannon AFB, the exposure pathways, and overall risks from those contaminants.

“PFAS chemicals are used in so many consumer products that it is likely that most New Mexicans will have some measurable level in their blood,” said Environment Secretary James Kenney. “However, for those who live near military bases like Cannon Air Force Base, the risk to their health from PFAS exposure may be even greater. This data will help us quantify if there are greater risks and inform how we better protect New Mexicans.”

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals used in a range of products, noted NMED, including food packaging, nonstick cookware, and types of fire-fighting materials. Described as “forever chemicals” in previous reports because they don’t degrade naturally in the environment, PFAS have been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and immune-system damage and some cancers.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, PFAS were used in some firefighting foam used at Cannon AFB to put out aircraft fires and for training, which then percolated into the underlying Ogallala Aquifer System. After PFAS were found in groundwater samples around the base in 2018 and the contamination impacted local residents and businesses, the US Department of Defense and Cannon AFB began developing a response effort that has made incremental progress in the ensuing years.

The NMED said that further details about the testing program, including when and how to participate, will be released during the spring of 2024, and that the department will also conduct public meetings before and after the events to answer questions about the project and PFAS.