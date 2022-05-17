CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Curry County Manager’s Office, a new fire and safety director has been named in Curry County following the retirement of the current director David Kube later this month.

Michael Booth was named the new fire and safety director effective on May 18 as he will also act as the County’s Fire Marshal, detailed the office.

Booth was described by the county office as being a resident of Curry County for 28 years. He also has over 20 years of experience as a paramedic and firefighter/EMT and has served as the Volunteer Fire Chief for the Broadview Fire Department. The office added that Booth is in the process of completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science and Emergency Management from Purdue Global University and is set to graduate in December.

“I am excited to accept the position of Fire and Safety Director. I am looking forward to working with the rural fire departments and the other County entities that are involved with this position.” said Booth.

“Mr. Booth brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and insight into the challenges faced in our County. I look forward to his leadership and the support he will provide to our Volunteer Fire Departments, residents and employees,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.