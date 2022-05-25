MELROSE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, along with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, released information regarding an incident in Melrose Public Schools Wednesday, causing the school to be under lockdown.

According to a statement from the district attorney’s office, school staff in Melrose Public Schools became aware of a statement made by a 15-year-old student in the district that they were going to “shoot up the school” around 9:15 a.m. The statement, which also included that the student had a loaded firearm in their backpack, was made to a friend of the student who reported it to school officials.

Officials with Melrose Public Schools then contacted the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the school. The statement said that the student who made the statement was located, after officials found that the student had since left the school with a parent. The student was then questioned. No gun was found on or with the student.

According to the statement, the student admitted to making the statement but said they were joking and “did not intend to harm anyone.” During the investigation, the school was placed on lockdown.

Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office said that charges related to the incident are pending.