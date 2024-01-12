CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mayor Mike Morris of the City of Clovis will deliver the State of the City 2023 address at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, taking place at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library, located at 701 N Main St.

According to city officials, the State of the City is a platform to address and engage with the business community, partners and residents of Clovis. Officials noted that Mayor Morris will provide key insights into the city’s projects, priorities, and collaborative partnerships, and provide a glimpse into the city’s future planning.

City officials encourage residents, business leaders and community stakeholders to attend virtually or in person. Residents looking to attend virtually can watch the address by visiting the City of Clovis website.

Those looking for more information or who have questions regarding the event were encouraged by city officials to contact the Clovis City Manager’s Office at 575-763-9653 or email administration@cityofclovis.org.