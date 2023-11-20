PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen of California was indicted in Curry County for charges related to an early September fire at a Clovis Walmart that caused $42 million in damage.

According to the office’s announcement, Guillen was charged with alleged “Arson, Aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, Tampering with evidence and Felon in possession of a firearm.”

During a pretrial hearing in November, said the office’s announcement, Guillen was found to be “dangerous and a threat to the community,” by the presiding judge, and will be held in detention until trial. The office noted that Guillen will be arraigned within the next two weeks.

The office said that if Guillen is convicted of the charges, he could face 25 and a half years in prison.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Clovis firefighters responded to the Walmart location on North Prince Street on Sept. 3 at around 3:36 a.m. When the fire department, EMS and police arrived at the scene, the store was “ablaze” and the size of the fire led to assistance being called for from numerous other communities.

In the wake of the fire, as noted in previous reports, the Walmart was closed for an investigation. Weeks later, Guillen was arrested in Lubbock in connection to the fire after a warrant was issued including charges of alleged arson, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and felon possession of a destructive device.

Recently, the City of Clovis and other Curry County officials also honored the first responders who assisted in the response to the Sept. 3 fire.