CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a “situation check” on Friday, involving a male lying in a field near Curry Roads K and 8.

According to a Curry County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and found 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez, of Clovis dead.

Officials said it was determined that Martinez had been shot.

According to the release, the Ninth Judicial Major Crimes Unit has been activated and is assisting with this

homicide investigation.

Officials state that this investigation is still active and ongoing.

Curry County encourages anyone with information is asked to contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at (575)-769-2335 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575)-763-7000.