CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Clovis Police Department, Jesse Gomez was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, after the department and Gomez were involved in a SWAT standoff Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of North Hull Street in reference to a caller who stated there were two people outside their house, and they had been asked to contact the police.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Officers were told by those individuals that they were at a home in the 500 block of North Hull Street, where they met Gomez, who police identified as a 46-year-old male.

When officers made contact with Gomez, the woman said she was grabbed by her hair and Gomez shot a firearm at her, according to the release. During the conversation, a second woman, who has not been identified, forcibly took the victim’s keys and left the area in their car.

Officials stated that the individuals involved in the incident made officers aware that there was a 2-year-old child in the home with Gomez.

Officers on scene began calling to Gomez over a loudspeaker at around 5:37 p.m. Based on the criminal action, Gomez’s criminal history, and that a firearm had been used, the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was activated to respond to this event.



After obtaining a search warrant, a little after 9:00 p.m., officers entered the home after breaching a door to the residence. After a short period of time, Gomez handed over the 2-year-old child and surrendered himself to officials, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Gomez was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center and was charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Armed Robbery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, and Battery.