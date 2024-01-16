CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools said La Casita Elementary School will conduct instruction remotely on Wednesday for repairs to the water main.

According to CMS officials, cold temperatures damaged the school’s water main. Students will attend class remotely while repairs are done.

Officials said students are expected to attend virtually, and attendance will be taken on Google Classroom. For students without reliable home internet, packets will be sent home.

Grab-and-go meals will be made available for pick-up by families at the Academy campus from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

CMS said only La Casita Elementary is affected by the water main. All other schools will attend in person. Families can make arrangements to pick up a Chromebook or materials for students who were absent Tuesday before dismissal.