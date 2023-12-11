CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hillcrest Park Zoo announced that Stephanie Chavez has been promoted as the new director for the community’s family attraction.

According to a news release, Chavez received her Master’s degree in Wildlife Conversation and Management in 2017. Prior to joining the City of Clovis team, she worked for the El Paso Zoo, San Antonio Zoo, and the City of El Paso. She is an experienced zoo curator, pet support specialist, senior zoo keeper, and animal care specialist.

“I fell in love with caring for animals when I started working as an animal care specialist in San Antonio, TX,” said Chavez. “I was a primary keeper for multiple exotic and endangered avian species, and am excited to bring this experience to Eastern New Mexico.”

Zoo officials stated that Chavez will continue to work on the many projects and programs that are underway or about to start, including Zoo accreditation.

“In 2024, you can expect to come to the Zoo and find new animals, expanded education programs, and something different every time you visit,” said Chavez.