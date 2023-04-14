Update (1:45 p.m.)

Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools said that Gattis Middle School has “shifted into a downgraded response of secure and move” after investigating a potential threat.

Original Story:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Municipal Schools released information on Gattis Middle School which was placed in “Secure and Teach” on Friday afternoon due to a “potential threat.”

CMS detailed that at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Gattis Middle School staff “learned of a potential threat,” then placed the campus in “Secure and Teach,” and called law enforcement.

Class instruction is expected to continue during the Secure and Teach while exterior doors are secured and building access is limited to essential personnel, according to CMS.

CMS stated that sign-in or out permission for students is not permitted while in Secure and Teach and family members and visitors at the campus “should remain in their vehicles and comply with any directions given by staff or law enforcement.” In addition, CMS reminded the community to not call the school unless “absolutely necessary” as updates will be provided as they become available.

Additional information on school safety can be accessed here.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.