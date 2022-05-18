CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A father is seeking justice after he says his ex took their kids and fled to New Mexico. His youngest daughter ended up hospitalized on a ventilator, allegedly abused by her mom and her boyfriend. Now, the mother is nowhere to be found.

Travis Mead says he’s frustrated that two years after the incident the couple charged with abusing his daughter has yet to face any consequences. He was separated from his three children in 2019 when he says their birth mother, Rachel Cox, took them from Casper, Wyoming to Clovis, New Mexico. “We were in an unstable situation and that’s why I tried getting temporary custody four times through the courts without a lawyer and they look down on that,” Mead said.

A year later, he got a call from Cox that changed everything. He shares, “My youngest daughter Rosalee had a seizure and was being life-flighted to Lubbock.” Mead says something didn’t seem right – so he called Child Protective Services. Mead continues, “They informed me that this is a much more serious incident…that she was shaken,” Mead said.

Mead made the 12 hour trek to Lubbock where doctors told him this was not the first time his 14-month-old daughter had been shaken. “When I got there she was just covered in blood. Her beautiful hair was shaved off. They had to put a shunt in her head.”

A CYFD investigation found evidence of neglect by Cox and her boyfriend, Brenton Williamson. Mead says his daughter only weighed 11 pounds, couldn’t crawl, and could barely hold her head up. Now, after all this time, the family still doesn’t have closure. “Here we are two years and a month later…she’s on the run,” he says.

There’s a warrant out for Cox’s arrest after she didn’t show up to court in April last year. Mead hopes someone sees this story and recognizes her. “Maybe they saw her at a gas station or you know can narrow this down to find her because my daughter needs this,” Mead said.

Williamson has agreed to plead no contest to child abuse and in return is asking to be sentenced to supervised probation rather than prison time. Mead says that’s not good enough and hopes the judge will reject his plea.

In the meantime the father is concentrating on his daughter’s journey to recovery. “She’s truly a fighter. She’s walking, she’s running, she’s almost three times the weight from when I got her. She’s in school now. She’s doing great,” Mead said.

Online court records show after the incident with Rosalee, Williamson was charged with abusing his own son. Meanwhile, Mead is back in Wyoming and has custody of all three of his kids.

Mead says Cox has been spotted in Amarillo, Lubbock, Clovis and she has family in Portales. He’s asking the public if they recognize her, to call the police.