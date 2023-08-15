CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority (ENMWUA) released information on a groundbreaking ceremony for the Finished Water One (FW1) Pipeline Project on Aug. 22 in Clovis.

Officials with ENMWUA detailed that the ceremony will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the FW1 construction site, located 1/4 mile north of US Highway 60/84 and Curry Rd. R, northwest of Cannon Air Force Base.

Refreshments along with photo opportunities will be available at the ceremony, according to officials.

Contact enmwua@enmwua.com or call 575-935-4262 to reserve a spot for the ceremony.