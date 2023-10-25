CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Administration announced that five of the volunteer fire departments in Curry County were recently awarded more than $1.6 million in grant funds from the New Mexico Fire Protection Grant cycle for 2024.

Officials detailed that the Fire Protection Fund goes toward the State Fire Marshal’s Office while the rest is distributed to New Mexico’s fire departments. Officials noted that some funds are based on Insurance Services Office ratings while the remainder of the funds go to the Fire Protection Grant Fund. The Fire Grant Council, which is made up of firefighters throughout New Mexico, oversees these funds and further reviews and ranks applications.

Officials noted that the following volunteer fire departments and administration received funding for the 2024 cycle:

“The volunteer fire chiefs did most of the leg work in acquiring what they wanted and getting the quotes and specs needed for the grants,” said Michael Booth, Fire and Safety Director. “The chiefs and their members realize the opportunities grants offer the departments, and that the

departments would not be as functional and responsive to the emergencies of their communities and to the county without the assistance of grant funds for the purchase of these necessary items.”