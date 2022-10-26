CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple rural volunteer fire departments in Curry County have received a combined total of $671,726 in grants for the 2023 fiscal year.

Officials with Curry County announced that Curry County Volunteer Fire Departments in Broadview, Field, and Ranchvale have received funding through the State Fire Grant Program Fiscal Year 23 Fire Protection Grant Awards.

Broadview Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $300,000 for a water tanker.