CURRY COUNTY, N.M. — Officials from the Curry County Youth Services (CCYS) invited the community out to the second annual “9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial”. The event is scheduled to start around 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Curry County Courthouse flagpole.

According to a CCYS press release, the mission is to pay tribute to the 2,977 lives lost on 9/11, the 6 lives lost on February 26, 1993, and the lives lost after 9/11 due to illness and disease.

“When Americans lend a hand to one another, nothing is impossible, said Jeff Parness Chairman of The New York Says Thank You organization.” We’re not about what happened on 9/11. We’re about what happened on 9/12.”

Parness lost his friend and a colleague during 9/11 but the kindness and generosity of New York displayed in the wake of the attacks on 9/11 led him to create his own organization “New York Says Thank You”.

For more information on this 9/11 memorial gathering, contact Kristian Price at 575-763-6016.