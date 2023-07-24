CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Curry County Sherriff’s Office, on Sunday, July 23, around 10:17 AM, a 4-door Honda Accord was stopped in Clovis on North Prince Street. Curry County said the vehicle was driven by 35-year-old David Licea of Bakersfield, California, and also occupied by a 30-year-old female from Bakersfield.

Curry County said agents of the Region 5 Drug Task Force began an investigation due to

inconsistencies with the driver’s and passenger’s stories, and various other traffic violations.

According to Curry County, a police K-9 was called to the scene and showed a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. The occupants of the vehicle gave consent for agents to search while denying the vehicle contained any illegal substances.

Agents subsequently searched the vehicle and located twenty pounds of methamphetamine that was hidden in the gas tank of the vehicle and according to Curry County, the methamphetamine has a street value of approximately $270,000.

Courtesy: Curry County Sherriff’s Office

Licea was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and he was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.

This case remains under investigation by Region 5 Agents of the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clovis Police Department.

